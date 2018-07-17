Vijay Deverakonda has a huge surprise for the Rowdies! Details inside

Tollywood hero Vijay Deverakonda enjoys a huge fan following all over. He is also highly admired for throwing surprises for his fans. Looks like. Vijay is back with another one! The actor hosted a surprise party for all his fans at Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, on Sunday and invited the entire media too. Before you get more curious, here’s the actor himself, revealing about the occasion.

Vijay Devarakonda Arjun Reddy Movie First Look ULTRA HD Posters WallPapers

"It's the first big sundowner party for my fans, whom we call the Rowdies. It's a big day for the Rowdies. Secret invites will be sent to approximately 200-500 Rowdies…the number is yet to be decided. It will be decided depending on the number of fans we can control. Two important announcements will be made at the party," Vijay revealed in an interview.

Vijay’s Filmfare trophy award auction, which he had announced earlier, was also a part of the party.

"I had promised to auction the Filmfare trophy I won for Arjun Reddy. We'll be seeing this through at the party. Hopefully we'll raise some money for charity," he added.

The actor further said that he believes in sharing an interactive relationship with fans.

"They are the ones who decide what they want to see, whom they want to see, and when. Many times actors lose their bearings, become cut off from the audience as they're surrounded by a coterie. I keep my routine free of clutter. I prefer to mingle directly with the fans,” he said.

Vijay rose to fame after portraying the titular role of Arjun Reddy in Sandeep Reddy’s film and received countrywide fame and accolades for the same.