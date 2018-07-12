Vijay Sethupathi has a dream fulfilled, to shoot in Thailand soon

Last year, actor Vijay Sethupathi jokingly said in one of his interviews that most of his films are shot in India itself and he hasn't had the opportunity to fly oversea much. However, a major chunk of his upcoming release Junga has been shot in Paris and Georgia. And now, the actor and the team of his next film with Sethupathi director Arun Kumar will be flying to Thailand to can some important sequences in the film.

Touted to be a family entertainer, the unit has just wrapped up the first schedule in Tenkasi and are currently on a scheduled break. Anjali plays the lead heroine in the film which is jointly produced by Yuvan Shankar Raja's YSR Films and K Productions.

After this schedule, Vijay Sethupathi will move on to his biggie with director Karthik Subbaraj, which stars none other than Superstar Rajinikanth. The team has just completed their 35-day schedule in Dehradun, and have just returned to Chennai last night. By the end of this month, they will fly to Madurai to continue with the next leg of the shoot.

Apart from this much-awaited project, Vijay Sethupathi is a part of many interesting films including 96, which will have it's teaser launched this week. Also on his list is Super Deluxe, Seethakathi, Chekka Chivantha Vaanam and the Telugu biopic Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.