Vijay Sethupathi joins big-budget Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy cast

Vijay Sethupathi, who is one of the most bankable stars in south cinema, is a busy man. Although he his hands full with multiple Tamil films with diverse plots, Vijay Sethupathi will soon make his Telugu debut with Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. The big-budgeted period drama also stars Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara, Amitabh Bachchan and a host of other actors.

Interestingly, Vijay Sethupathi plays a Tamil-speaking character in the film. Going by the name Obbaya, who will be a loyalist to Chiranjeevi, the actor will have a generous chunk of dialogues in Tamil, and only few in Telugu. Hence, he feels that the role does not require much of preparation ahead of the shoot schedule.

The actor will soon be flying to Bangkok for the overseas schedule of his film with Arun Kumar, in which his own son Suriya makes his acting debut. On return, Vijay Sethupathi will move into the sets of his upcoming biggie with Superstar Rajinikanth and Karthik Subbaraj.

Junga, the actor’s latest release, is enjoying a good opening weekend in Tamil Nadu with a gross value of close to 6 crores. His next release will be 96, the romantic drama in which he stars alongside Trisha. Following that, the actor has Seethakathi as well, a drama where he plays a septuagenerian.