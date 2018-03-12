Vijay Sethupathi to play villain in Rajinikanth’s next?

It was recently revealed that Tamil actor Rajinikanth’s next film will be with Karthik Subbaraj. The director had worked on films like Pizza and Jigarthanda. According to reports, he was ecstatic with the news and even music director Anirudh Ravichander was surprised to be named as the music director for a Rajinikanth film.

According to Times of India, Vijay Sethupathi, the Makkal Sevan, will be playing the role of an antagonist in the film. There is no official confirmation about the same though sources close to the film have mentioned to ToI that there is a good possibility of naming Vijay Sethupathi as the villain.

Vijay Sethupathi is a well-regarded actor in Tamil Nadu and recently a giant cut out had been erected for him the Verti Theatre complex in Chrompet where fans performed ‘Paal Abhishekam’. Sethupathi has also signed up to play an important role in a Tollywood film called Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, where he will be sharing screen space with Chiranjeevi and Amitabh Bachchan.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth’s venture into politics has been speculated for a while now but the actor hasn’t given his party a name yet or said anything about how he will be running it. His upcoming film Kaala is thought to contain politically loaded dialogues, reports Deccan Chronicle. He is expected to be interacting with students of a reputed college in Chennai next week. Rajini had announced his plans to contest the assembly polls in the state and will unveil a statue of the former chief minister and film supremo MG Ramachandran, at the Dr MGR Educational and Research Institute.