Vijay Sethupathi's Junga release date announced at a grand press meet!

The Junga team held a grand press meet on Thursday night in Chennai, ahead of co-producer Arun Pandian’s 60th birthday on Friday. Hero Vijay Sethupathi also took on the mantle of hosting the press meet. The release date of the film was announced at the meet with a special video promo. Junga will hit the screens on July 27 and the makers call it a ‘family don’ film.

Junga is the highest budgeted film in Vijay Sethupathi’s career. Sayyeshaa, Saranya Ponvannan, Madonna Sebastian, Suresh Menon and Yogi Babu are the other key actors in this Gokul directorial which marks his reunion with Vijay Sethupathi after the memorable Idharkuthane Aasaipattai Balakumara (2013).

The director said that Vijay Sethupathi had delivered a really impressive performance in 8 minutes long single-shot emotional sequence in the climax, shot in Austria. He said the audiences, however, will find this scene funny. Gokul also appreciated Sayyeshaa’s commitment while shooting in the really cold European weather.

Madonna Sebastian has a cameo role in the film with 3 to 4 scenes and a song sequence with Sethupathi. She said that she considers him as family adding that she was given a really good salary by him. Sethupathi fondly addressed Madonna as ‘Donna’ and said that she had developed into a really fine, sensible actress at a very young age. One could clearly sense the mutual respect and trust between the two.