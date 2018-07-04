Wait, What? Keerthy Suresh to play Savitri once again!

After tasting massive success by playing the role of the legendary actress Savitri in Nag Ashwin’s biopic – Mahanati, Keerthy Suresh has become the talk of the town in Tollywood, with offers flowing to her day in and day out. And now, sources in the industry have put out the news that Keerthy Suresh will be donning the role once again as Savitri in the NTR biopic which is currently underway.

With Savitri being an essential heroine opposite NTR during the peak of his career, it would be wrong to not have her character in the film. After the astounding success of Mahanati, the makers feel that having some other actress in place would be inappropriate, and hence, they have approached Keerthy who, in turn, has seemingly accepted the offer.

Balakrishna plays the role of his father NT Rama Rao in this biopic, while the rest of the cast is filled with famous names such as Vidya Balan, Mohan Babu, Rana Daggubati and so on. Director Krish, best known for his films such as Gamyam, Vaanam, Kanche and Gautamaputra Satakarni is at the helm of the shoot, which is now in progress with Sankranthi 2019 release plans.