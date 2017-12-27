Watch Jai Simha trailer: Nandamuri Balakrishna is set to roar for only the mass this Sankranti

On Christmas Eve, Telugu star Nandamuri Balakrishna treated his fans with the official trailer of his upcoming massy entertainer Jai Simha. For Nandamuri Balakrishna, 'Simha's has worked really well and now, the actor is back with another Simha on the silver screen. The film is Balakrishna’s 102nd film, slated for Sankranthi release.

Earlier this year, the actor came with the action-entertainer ‘Paisa Vasool’ directed by noted filmmaker Puri Jagannadh. The film also featured Shriya Saran in the lead and opened to a decent response at the box office. But what is the similarity? This time also, NBK doesn’t really offer anything new. We see his usual fierce avatar that he carries off like a boss. From a cliched entry of Balakrishna to dialogues that you have heard all of this before, the trailer fails to keep your attention intact.

Balakrishna reunites with the award-winning actor and lady superstar Nayanthara for the third time after blockbusters like Simhaa and Sri Rama Rajyam. However, Nayanthara fails to impress at least in the trailer. Apart from Nayanthara, the film also stars Prakash Raj and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles. Natasha Doshi and Bigg Boss fame Hari Priya (Telugu version which is hosted by Jr NTR) also feature in this movie. Some time ago, Natasha Doshi had said that working with KS Ravikumar was a lovely experience and praised him a lot. The music department has been helmed by Chirantan Bhatt in the film which is being bankrolled by C Kalyan. ‘Jai Simha’ has been directed by KS Ravikumar and will hit screens on 12 January.

On a related note, at present, besides ‘Jai Simha’, Nayanthara also has ‘Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy’ and ‘Imaikkaa Nodigal’ in her kitty. ‘Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy’ is a historical drama where the lady superstar will share the screen space with Chiranjeevi. On the other hand, ‘Imaikkaa Nodigal’ is being directed by Ajay Gananamuthu and will see Nayanthara work alongside Atharvaa and Raashi Khanna. Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap who is also a part of the cast will play a negative role in this Tamil debut.