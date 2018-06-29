We bet you didn’t know these facts about Baahubali actress Anushka Shetty

Anushka Shetty is a big name down South. But, thanks to Baahubali and Baahubali 2, the actress is a household name now, all over India. However, we are sure there are a lot of thing about the actress that everyone wants to know. So, here we are with a list of unknown facts about Anushka Shetty…

Anushka Shetty is not her real name

We all know her as Anushka Shetty. She has been winning our hearts with her great performances, but Anushka is not her real name. The actress’ real name in Sweety Shetty.

She was a Yoga trainer

Before turning an actress, Anushka Shetty was a yoga trainer. The actress has trained under the famous yoga instructor Bharat Thakur.

She is a graduate in Computer Applications

While we feel that most of the people from the glamour world are not much educated, let us tell you that Anushka Shetty has a degree in Bachelor of Computer Applications. Isn’t that amazing?

Was supposed to make her Bollywood debut in 2015

While many actresses from down South have made their Bollywood debut, we are yet to see Anushka Shetty in a Hindi film. But, she was supposed to make her Bollywood debut with a movie titled Juvenile which was to be helmed by E Niwas. However, the movie was put on a backburner.

The highest paid actress down South

Anushka Shetty has been a part of many hit movies and she has also proved that she can carry a movie on her shoulders and get audiences to theatres. Well, that’s why she is the highest paid actress down South. Anushka reportedly charges Rs 5 crores for a movie.

Well, Devasana is surely a queen and rightly so.