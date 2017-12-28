Why did Pawan Kalyan burst out laughing before he began recording a special song for Agnyaathavaasi?

Power Star Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming movie Agnyaathavaasi is gearing up for a January release. The actor recently recorded a special song titled Kodakaa Koteswar Rao for the film which is being directed by Trivikram. The song was recorded on December 21, and the makers even shared a picture from the recording session. Now, a teaser of this song has been released which features composer Anirudh Ravichander behind the consoles as Pawan sings. The song will be released on December 31 which seems like a folk number. However, the superstar can’t seem to stop himself from laughing. Check out the video.

The audio of the film was released on December 19 at a grand event in the presence of the cast and crew of the movie. The songs have been received well so far as the composer Anirudh promises to make a kickass debut in the Telugu film industry.

Agnyaathavaasi is eyeing for the Sankranti release on January 10, 2018. The movie also stars Keerthy Suresh the female lead while Anu Emanuel, Boman Irani, Aadhi and Khushboo play pivotal roles. This happens to be Power Star Pawan Kalyan Pawan Kalyan’s 25th film and has been bankrolled by Haarika & Hassine Creations.