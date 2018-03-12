Will Samantha and Naga Chaitanya star in a romantic film together?

Tollywood’s favourite couple Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya may be sharing screen space together after a long break. Shiva Nirvana has reportedly got in touch with Chaitanya with a romantic script which has impressed the actor. Chaitanya apparently popped the idea of casting Samantha as the female lead for the film. Samantha is said to be excited about it.

The couple met on the sets of Ye Maaya Chesave in 2010 and soon hit it off. After several years of courtship, they duo tied the knot in Goa last year in October. Besides acting in Ye Maaya Chesave, which is a bilingual film directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, Samantha and Chaitanya have worked together in Manam and Autonagar Surya.

Samantha has currently taken a break from her shooting schedule and has a bunch of different movies that are gearing up for release this year. Samantha is awaiting the release of her film co-starring Vishal and Irumbuthirai. She is also working with Thiagaraja Kumaraja.

Samantha recently signed on to play the leading role in the remake of a Kannada hit film, U-turn, which is going to be directed by Pawan Kumar. Kumar had also directed the original film.

For her Telugu films, Samantha has concluded shooting for Rangasthalam, where actor Ram Charan is playing the lead role. Besides these, she will also play an important part in Savithri’s biopic, Mahanati.

Chaitanya on the other hand doesn’t have such a busy schedule and is currently filming for Savyasachi, which has Madhavan in a cameo.