Will we see Sri Reddy on Nani's Bigg Boss Telugu 2? Hear it from the horse's mouth

The second season of Bigg Boss Telugu goes on air from Sunday (June 10) and many of you are wondering if we will get to see Sri Reddy as one of the contestants considering since a long time now there were rumours that she is going to be a part of the show. However, let us tell you that Sri is not one of the contestants on the show as she put all the rumours to rest by sending out a tweet in which she cleared that she is not going to be on the show. "Bad news to my friends..i swear..my bad luck..I am not there in "big boss"..dnt expect me..I know few are very happy.. few wl be upset.. contistents are very lucky..#all the best to bigboss team.. [sic]," read her tweet.

Check it out right here:

I am not there in "Big Boss"..don't expect me..I know few are very happy.. few will be upset.. contestants are very lucky..all the best to BigBoss team.. 👍👍 — Sri Reddy (@MsSriReddy) June 9, 2018

It's clear from her tweet that Sri wanted to be a part of Bigg Boss Telugu 2, but considering Nani is the host of the show, the makers chose him over Sri Reddy. For the uninitiated, she had badmouthed Nani on social media as she had accused him of sexually exploiting young actors. A few days ago, the actress on her Facebook account wrote that she would leak an intimate video of her and Nani. "Nani + Sri reddy =dirty picture..when??coming soon .." she wrote.

Sr could have been a part of the show if Nani would not be hosting it. But then as luck would have it, the opportunity slipped from her hands.

Sri Reddy shot into the limelight a few months ago when she spoke about casting couch issues in the film industry and made allegations against big names of Tollywood of sexually exploiting her.

She grabbed the headlines after stripping in front of the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce.