WOAH! Rajinikanth’s Kaala becomes the first ever Indian film to achieve THIS feat

When we speak of superstar Rajinikanth, we instantly say that there’s nothing that the man can’t do. He casts a spell on the audiences and is revered in India.

As his movie Kaala hits the screens on June 7, fans have gone berserk with early morning celebrations and puja. Now, the makers have another reason to smile for. The movie has emerged to become the first ever Indian movie to release in Saudi Arabia. The market for theatres in Saudi Arabia was opened after a 35 years hiatus this year in April.

The American superhero flick Black Panther became the first movie to be screened in the country. So indeed, it’s a huge victory for the makers who have been facing a tough time managing to get a release in the state of Karnataka. For those unaware, Kaala is facing huge protests by pro-Kannada activists, even though the honourable Supreme Court refused to stay its release in state. But, if the morning shows are anything to go by, it seems like the movie is still facing a tough time getting screens.

Yet, it didn’t dampen the spirit of audiences in other states as the movie has met with a fabulous response in the early shows. Such is the madness and craze for the actor.