World record holder Telugu singer Ghazal Srinivas arrested for alleged sexual harassment

The Guinness Book of World Records holder Telugu singer Kesiraju Srinivas, popularly known as 'Ghazal' Srinivas, was arrested on Tuesday, 2nd January on charges of sexual harassment. A woman employee of AalayaVani Web Radio owned by Srinivas alleged that the singer has been sexually and mentally harassing her for a quite some time now.

The news of the arrest has been confirmed by Hyderabad's Punjagutta police station officials, who, investigated the case closely and found enough shreds of evidence to arrest Srinivas after receiving the complaint. Further details on the arrest and other related developments are yet to be known.

Kesiraju Srinivas shot to fame after his much-celebrated world record in 2008, when he sang songs in 76 languages in a single concert commemorating Mahatma Gandhi's philosophies in the presence of the then-President Pratibha Patil. His multi-lingual singing talent has not only earned him one Guinness world record mention but another two in the subsequent years.

Srinivas launched an album, The Path of Mahatma Gandhi, after the concert on Gandhi, where he sang in 65 foreign languages and 60 Indian languages. This earned him his second Guinness mention. In 2010, he was again listed in the acclaimed world records for performing 54 vocal concerts in 24 hours.