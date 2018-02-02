Tom Cruise may leave Scientology in desperate need to reunite with daughter Suri

Hollywood actor Tom Cruise may finally give up his faith, the Church of Scientology to be united with his daughter, Suri Cruise. The news was reported by an industry tabloid website aceshowbiz.com. The development came after the actor had been estranged from his daughter for over five years due to the Scientologist’s strict rules. The actor had reportedly reached a personal ‘breaking point’.

"If he wants her back, he'll have to walk away from the church, which has been a huge part of his life, to say the least. Leaving Scientology would be the toughest decision he will ever have to make," the HollywoodLife magazine quoted a source.

Cruise had been last photographed with his daughter in 2012 in Disney's Typhoon Lagoon Water Park in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. With the star’s limited time and busy schedule, family rarely surfaced on his agenda. "Katie has grown so tired, disappointed, and frustrated with Tom's absence as a father. Tom does not make time for Suri and she has learned to deal with not having her father around," reports in 2017 had mentioned. Cruise had divorced his wife of five and a half years, Katie Holmes in 2012 following which Holmes got complete custody of their 11-year-old daughter.

Growing up without a father is never easy for a child but Suri had to learn the ropes of a missing father, "As Suri matures into a young girl, she is learning more about who her father is in the world and about his busy lifestyle as a megastar actor. But that does not make things any easier for the child,” said the source.

Cruise joined the cult in 1990 and has been vocal about it ever since. But this time he may change his faith just to get closer to his daughter. However, many speculate that the transition may not be that easy.