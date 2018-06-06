Trailer of Rajkummar Rao and Nargis Fakhri's 5 Weddings out, looks outmoded

Rajkummar Rao and Nargis Fakhri are teaming up for the first time. Titled 5 Weddings, the movie is about an American journalist with Indian origin who dislikes India intensely. However, she is sent to the country for an assignment and gets to witness a Punjabi India. As she is brought in touch with the real India- that is the poor ones- she gradually falls in love with them.

And oh, she also falls in love the cop Rajkummar Rao; the guy who accompanies her around.

Watch the trailer below:

5 Weddings stars acclaimed actors like Candy Clark and Bo Derek. But sadly, such stories of unforeseen love and gradual country love is something we've seen many more times. Probably due to the cliché elements themselves, it will make for an entertaining watch for the foreign audience... Sigh!

Rajkummar Rao has had a fulfilling time in the recent past, with films like Newton, Trapped, Bareilly Ki Barfi and Omerta to name a few. He is sufficient to carry a film entirely on his own shoulders. Nargis, on the other hand, was last seen in Banjo, which sank without making any noise.

5 Weddings, directed by Namrata Singh Gujral, hits the thatres on 21st September.