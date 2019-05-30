Game Over Trailer: Tapsee Pannu's performance will send shivers down your spine

Antara Kashyap May 30 2019, 5.31 pm May 30 2019, 5.31 pm

The trailer of Tapsee Pannu's upcoming release Game Over is out and spoiler alert - it will keep you on the edge of your seat! Game over is a multilingual film directed by Ashwin Saravanan which will be released in Tamil, Telegu and Hindi. The Hindi version of the film is presented by Anurag Kashyap who has worked with Pannu in Manmarziyaan. Game Over is a psychological thriller bordering on the horror genre. The trailer shows Pannu as a paranoid, wheelchair bound woman trying to protect herself from a mystery man who wants to kill her.

Have a look at the trailer below :

The two minute long trailer of the film opens with a montage of Tapsee performing her usual chores, who while going to a dark storeroom, gets hit by a panic attack. It is then revealed that she has a crippling fear of dark places and cannot sleep at night. Her doctor tells her that she is suffering from anniversary reaction, in which a person's body and mind reacts to trauma of a past incident, as its anniversary approaches. The rest of the trailer is a series of blurred timelines between the present and the past. Jump scares, bloodcurdling screams and night shots pay tribute to popular horror films. There can be several theories about what actually is happening - there are swing sets moving on their own, a serial killer is on the loose in Gurgaon and then there is a major hint about Black Mirror-esque artificial intelligence gone wrong! It ends with the killer finally getting to her, the last image is a gaming console going up in flames.

What is also amazing about the trailer is how convincing Tapsee is as an anxiety stricken, terrified and helpless woman who cannot let go of her past. It is not only the cinematography that depicts the difference between day and night so evidently, it's also Pannu's face. During the day Pannu is anxious, but during night she's living the trauma. She is definitely carrying the weight of the film on her shoulders and the trailer shows that.

The trailer does a great job of telling the audience they are serious about their genre without giving the story away. Tapsee Pannu alone is a reason why the film is so promising, but the gripping storytelling is a cherry on top.

Game Over, directed by Ashwin Saravanan is set to be released on the June 14th.