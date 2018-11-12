Kedarnath Trailer Review: Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput stun in this one

Based on the ruinous floods in Kedarnath in 2013, director Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath's trailer released on Monday, amidst much fanfare. The film stars Sushant Singh Rajput and newcomer Sara Ali Khan in the lead. Sushant Singh Rajput plays a Muslim tour guide who falls in love with a Hindu tourist played by Sara Ali Khan. This love story finds itself on the centre stage in the trailer, while caste discrimination and environmental disasters lie on the fringes. Have a look at the trailer:

Sara Ali Khan has a few lines in the trailer, but this spitting image of Amrita Singh delivers her lines with perfection. The trailer promises a love story embroiled in the ecological abuse and subsequent decay of pilgrimage and tourist sites such as Kedarnath. The sweeping panoramic shots focus on the beauty and serenity that Uttarakhand promises, carefully embedding star-crossed lovers fighting caste battles. One needn't look beyond Kedarnath's trailer to remember how destructive the floods of Kedarnath were. One of the major causes for the flooding was that the rainfall received was on a larger scale than the regular rainfall the state usually received. This was due to a multi-day cloudburst. The tourist debris blocked up the rivers which caused major overflow.

With a fresh face like Sara Ali Khan and the under-utilised talents of Sushant Singh Rajput, Kedarnath's trailer is a promising one. Produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Pragya Kapoor, Kanika Dhillon has written the screenplay. Kedarnath releases on 7 December.