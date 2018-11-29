Mauli trailer: Riteish Deshmukh manages to pack a good punch!

Riteish Deshmukh is all set to reign the silver screen with his Marathi entertainer Mauli. The film’s teaser was unveiled on November 8 this year (2018) and has piqued the anticipation level much higher. The makers finally dropped the official trailer of the film on Thursday, which sees some intense, jaw-dropping action sequences by Riteish Deshmukh. Have a look.

The 2 minute, 50-second long video is full of high-octane action sequences performed decently well by Riteish. It opens with the background voice of the actor, who will be essaying the role of a cop in this action drama. Flying bricks and men, along with Riteish’s heavy dialogues are all we see throughout the trailer. A minute part of it also showcases romance between the actor and the female lead, Saiyami Kher. The villain, played by Jitendra Joshi, steps in at the end of the trailer. Overall, the trailer packs a good punch and looks like a mass entertainer.

Superstar Salman Khan was all praise for the trailer and took to Twitter to share it with his followers.

Following him was filmmaker Karan Johar, who assumes the film to be a ‘box office hurricane’.

OMG!! This ones going to be box office hurricane!!! @Riteishd as never before!!! He is amazing and a full on force in this film!!! So proud of you my friend for being such a huge contributor and strength to Marathi cinema!! #Maulitrailer https://t.co/rcvPp08RpC — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) November 29, 2018

Produced by Riteish’s wife Genelia D'Souza, Mauli will hit the screens on December 14.