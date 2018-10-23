Mirzapur's Uncut Trailer will make you respect the fear and fear the respect

Amazon Prime Video is upping its game post-Netflix's Sacred Games received high acclaim from critics and audiences all over. The trailer of Amazon's Hindi original, Mirzapur, released today and here's the thing, it looks outstanding. Mirzapur's trailer spells a revenge story, full of violence and gore; heart patients and pregnant women, be warned.

The trailer is full of dialogues spoken by the highly underrated Pankaj Tripathi, who lures in two brothers into a life of "drugs, guns, and the politics of power" played by Vikrant Massey and Ali Fazal. Mirzapur doesn't shy away when it comes to gritty elements that depict blood, in fact, it is what makes it so exciting to watch. Have a look:

Instilling fear in the audience, one must applaud the actor in Pankaj Tripathi. Massey and Fasal play brothers who are complete opposites and start enjoying what they once feared. It seems that the series will culminate into a David VS Goliath showdown - Netflix better watch out.

Directed by Karan Anshuman (of the Inside Edge fame), all of Mirzapur's episodes have been shot in Uttar Pradesh. Mirzapur also features Rasika Dugal, Kulbhshan Kharbanda, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Harshita Gaur and Divyendu Sharma. Produced by Excel Media and Entertainment and Amazon Prime Video, Mirzapur will begin streaming on from 16th November.