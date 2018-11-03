image
Saturday, November 3rd 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Rajinikanth’s 2.0 Trailer has been launched and you do not want to miss this

Trailers

Rajinikanth’s 2.0 Trailer has been launched and you do not want to miss this

Almas KhateebAlmas Khateeb   November 03 2018, 12.54 pm
back
2.0 Movie Trailer2.0 trailerA R RahmanAkshay KumarAmy JacksonBollywoodEntertainmentEnthiranRajinikanthregionalResul Pookuttyrobot 2.0Robot 2.0 Release DateShankar
nextMirzapur's Uncut Trailer will make you respect the fear and fear the respect
ALSO READ

Chekka Chivantha Vaanam: AR Rahman set up studio in hotel room

Sarkar’s teaser to arrive on 13th September?

Star Plus ropes in Alia Bhatt and AR Rahman for their new look