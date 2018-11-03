Rajinikanth’s 2.0 Trailer has been launched and you do not want to miss this

You asked and Thalaiva delivered! The much-awaited trailer of Rajinikanth's 2.0 released on Saturday, 3rd November. Present at the launch, along with Rajinikanth, were actors Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson. The film's music composer, Allahrakka Rahman was present, as well as the film's sound designer, Resul Pookutty. Have a look at the Hindi trailer here:

2.0 is being called a spiritual successor to the 2010 Tamil film Enthiran and features Rajinikanth reprising the roles of Dr Vaseegaran and Chitti. The film also stars Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson. The Tamil trailer can be viewed here:

Directed by Shankar and co-written by B Jeyamohan, 2.0 is certainly one of the biggest films to be ever made in India. The teaser of the film was released on 13 September and since then social media hasn't been able to contain itself about the film. With an estimated budget of 543 crores, it is the most expensive Indian film made to date.