The Accidental Prime Minister: Anupam Kher's similarity to Manmohan Singh is almost unreal

22nd May 2014. An eminent economist and a former professor at the Delhi Schol of Economics took over as the Prime Minister of India. Dr Manmohan Singh was in the chair till May 2014 and has sustained through a decade that was unpleasantly eventful for the Indian National Congress. At a time when the citizens almost anticipated Sonia Gandhi's appointment as the Prime Minister, bringing Singh to the foray was a masterstroke, as many call it. Sanjay Baru, who served as Singh's media advisor and the spokesperson from 2004 to 2008, recorded the memoir down in his book titled The Accidental Prime Minister.

The book has now been turned into a film, one could foresee a secretly discussed version of the Gandhi-Singh equation coming true on the big screen. At least, that's what the recently released trailer indicates. Anupam Kher plays Singh and slays it. Kher has adopted the former Prime Minister's mannerisms to the perfection. Akshaye Khanna, on the other hand, slips into the shoes of Sanjay Baru. Suzanne Bernert plays Sonia Gandhi and the Lipstick Under My Burkha actor -Aahana Kumra is seen playing Gandhi's daughter Priyanka Vadra. We also see glimpses of Arjun Mathur who plays Rahul Gandhi.

Was Singh becoming the Prime Minister an accident, indeed? The (un)popular opinion of he turning the fall-boy at a crucial time of Indian politics has been doing the rounds for years now. What we wait to check out is if the film stands out as an independent piece of cinema.