Tigers Trailer: Emraan Hashmi makes this one intriguing

The serial kisser of Bollywood, Emraan Hashmi has been trying to change his image and do movies that are more content-driven. He is all set to make his digital debut with the movie Tigers which will premiere on ZEE5. The movie was actually slated to release in 2014, but never got a theatrical release but will now finally have a digital release.

Emraan Hashmi plays the role of a salesman who discovers the truth behind baby formula products while selling it. He then decides to expose the unlawful practices of the organisation. The trailer is quite intriguing and keeps us hooked throughout those 2 minutes 18 secs. Emraan impresses us with his act. Apart from Emraan, the movie also stars talented actors like Geetanjali Thapa and Adil Hussain.

Tigers was screened at 2014 Toronto International Film Festival. It is directed by Danis Tanovic who earlier helmed the Oscar winning film - No Man's Land. Reportedly, the organisation on which the film is based on had paid the makers of the movie to not have an officially theatrical release. The movie will be premiered on ZEE5 on November 21, 2018. Well, better late than never.