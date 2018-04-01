Trishala Dutt's gold coffee inspires us to look at other golden dishes

Celebrities like to live their life large but it is actually their kids who live life larger. In Bollywood, little is shared by stars on how lavishly their kids live their life but every once in a while slips happen on social media and we finally get a privy into their grand lives. This was the case with Sanjay Dutt’s elder daughter Trishala Dutt. The celeb kid shared a picture on social media sipping gold dusted coffee.

24K gold dusted cappuccino 👸🏻✨☕️ A post shared by Trishala Dutt (@trishaladutt) on Jan 3, 2018 at 9:56am PST

Trishala snapped a picture of her coffee served to her at the Emirates Palace. But it was no ordinary brew as at the base of the froth was dusted in 24k gold dust. The rather precious cup of coffee comes at a whooping cost of Rs 1300. However it was not just coffee beans for it even had a little cappuccino art atop it. The occasion was when Dutt met up with Trishala along with the rest of his family to usher the New Year.

🤗💖 A post shared by Trishala Dutt (@trishaladutt) on Mar 1, 2018 at 9:22pm PST

While Trishala’s coffee does look expensive, it comes pretty low in the expensive gold dishes ladder. Here is a look at some of the most expensive gold dusted food across the world.

Golden Phoenix Cupcake at Bloomsbury Cafe - Dubai, UAE

This special cupcake comes wrapped in 23k gold and is the most expensive cupcake in the world with a price tag of $18,713.

Taco at Frida’s Restaurant - Grand Velas Los Cabos Resort, Mexico

This rather pretty gold taco comes at a whooping price of $25,000. The taco is made from gold wrapped 25k taco filled with premium beef, truffle Brie cheese and other opulent ingredients.

White Truffle Gold Pizza at Margo’s – Malta

Fancy a pizza? Well this is no ordinary Joe’s pizza. This one comes wrapped in 24k gold flakes, rich organic water buffalo mozzarella and rare truffles flown in from Piedmont, Italy. Despite the magnanimity of the gold, it still does not beat the plain vanilla cheesy pizza.