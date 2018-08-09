Trolls on the prowl after Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput makes acting debut

“Who’s that stunner.” Shahid Kapoor’s exclamation echoed our thoughts when his wifey Mira Rajput made her acting debut in an ad. The young biwi of Shahid and mommy to a 2-year-old Misha and another bundle of joy who’s going to make an entry soon, we know Mira more as a star wife. But her latest Olay commercial proved that she has a fabulous screen presence too.

In the ad, Mira talks about how post embracing motherhood, a woman loses her pregnancy glow, and quite much of herself. She later introduces the product and elaborates her transformation it brought about in her life after Misha’s birth.

Given the troll armies are on the prowl nowadays and they attack every celebrity, how could Mira be spared? She was trolled and how. While few netizens took a dig at her age and said she’s too young to opt for such kind of a cream, some commented that she should have not copied Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Well well, this is actually nothing new on social media. Bollywood stars more often than not face the wrath of trolls, who are insensitive as well as gross at times. In the case of Mira, we wonder what the problem is as the babe does not even come from a filmy background? Was this an effect of her being a star wife?

What’s your take on the trolls? Let us know in the comments below!