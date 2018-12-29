image
Saturday, December 29th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Twinkle Khanna will give up her rosy glasses in the coming year, predicts Ganesha

Entertainment

Twinkle Khanna will give up her rosy glasses in the coming year, predicts Ganesha

Nikita ThakkarNikita Thakkar   December 29 2018, 5.23 pm
back
Akshay KumarAstroBollywoodEntertainmentPyjamas are ForgivingTwinkle Khanna
nextTFPC explains the upcoming release rush in Kollywood
ALSO READ

Rajesh Khanna birth anniversary: Twinkle Khanna shares a heartwarming post with an old picture of her late father

Simmba: Enthusiastic Akshay Kumar fans leak his cameo sequence on Twitter!

Akshay Kumar had an Abhimaan moment, courtesy wife Twinkle Khanna