Twinkle Khanna will give up her rosy glasses in the coming year, predicts Ganesha

The first thing that pops up in our heads when we talk about entertainment is movies. The world of cinema has a very strong connection with society. Movies sell dreams, and in some situations, these dreams inspire many individuals, which can totally change their destiny. And when an actor becomes a fabulous writer, it is a deadly combination. It becomes a golden blend of good looks, artistic skills, and intellectual orientation. And, that’s exactly what we call GOALS! Twinkle Khanna is certainly one of them. A lot of us also know her as Akshay Kumar’s wife.

But, DYK that Twinkle Khanna is an author, newspaper columnist, film producer, former film actress, and interior designer? Khanna’s first book Mrs Funnybones sold more than a whopping one hundred thousand copies, which made her India's highest-selling female writer of 2015. She was successful once again when her second book, The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad, which went on to sell over 100,000 copies by August 2017. Nope, she wasn’t done here. She went on to win the Crossword Book Award 2016 for Mrs Funnybones. Her most recent book and first novel, Pyjamas are Forgiving (Juggernaut Books, 2018) was released in September 2018 and debuted at number 1 on the Nielsen Bookscan All-India Bestseller List. SMH! Absolutely Speechless! You Go Girl!

Will Twinkle Khanna continue to shine in the year 2019? Read on to know what astrology has to say:

Astrological Observations:

The transiting Saturn is moving over the natal Sun-Mercury-Venus. Transiting Jupiter is moving over the natal Mars and Rahu. Transiting Saturn-Ketu will move over the natal Sun-Mercury-Venus combination from the 7th of March 2019. The transiting Rahu will move over the natal Moon and Saturn from 7th of March 2019.

To cut it short, in the forthcoming year, Khanna will become more concerned about her progress as an author and columnist (duh!). Perhaps, she will give up her rosy glasses. Which is good for her, because she will finally be able to see her career and relationships in the most realistic manner.

Twinkle Khanna will be in the process to create something new, which is unique, creative as well as meaningful. In other words, Twinkle Khanna may pen down a book in the near future which may be considered very different. Sweet!

Another amazing thing to happen to her is that Khanna will be selective in what she writes. She will choose the topic after due thinking and considerations. She may get a hell lot of writing offers, but she will be choosy AF!

Her creativity will bring awesome results and a truckload of appreciation, more so after September 2019. She will invite limelight during the upcoming year in her life. She will win more laurels in the months to come.

Just when you thought she couldn’t get cooler, let us tell you that she will not forget her fam at all. On the downside, however, she may develop differences with some of her associates. This may cause her some stress and tension (oops!).

This fab woman will identify her weak points in relationships and will try to remove them. She may discover her purpose and will march ahead in life, more confident. Glo up! Get ready to see her have a completely different perception about lotta stuff.

The transiting Saturn and Ketu in Sagittarius might cause obstacles in her life between March 2019 and September 2019. Thus, she may face delays in some of her tasks. Plus, she should take good care of her health during the upcoming year.