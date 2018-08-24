Twirl like Anarkali, because Mughal-e-Azam is going to Singapore

After a thunderous response from audiences in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Mughal-e-Azam: The Musical, is all set to premiere at the Esplanade in Singapore. Winner of several international theatre awards and accolades from global audiences, this world-class play is on its third international tour after Malaysia and the UAE. Mughal-e-Azam: The Musical has consecutively smashed records and redefined the way Indian theatre plays are perceived in India and abroad with its live singing, intricately designed choreography, noteworthy performances, world-class production design and exquisitely designed Manish Malhotra costumes.

“We are staging our show in Singapore for the first time supported by the High Commission of India, Singapore. It's heartening to witness a similar response across cultures and borders and just goes to show that the language of love and quality entertainment is universal.” says the director, Feroz Abbas Khan.

Winner of seven awards, including Best Play, at the 2017 Broadway World India Awards honouring theatrical productions across the world, Mughal-e-Azam: The Musical has completed over a 100 shows in India and will be presented to audiences in Singapore in a never-seen-before live stage-play format. Mughal-e-Azam: The Musical will be staged at the Esplanade – Theatres on the Bay, Singapore from August 24th and 26th, 2018.