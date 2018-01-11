home/ entertainment
Twitter takes Karan Johar for a wild troll ride over lead actress announcement for Kesari

First published: January 11, 2018 02:54 PM IST | Updated: January 11, 2018 02:54 PM IST | Author: in.com staff

Twitter is unforgiving when it comes to errors, typos and wrong image usage. It is unforgiving to the extent that it will use your slip to fuel humour, or in other terms, for trolls. This is the lesson Bollywood director Karan Johar learnt after he announced the lead of his upcoming Akshay Kumar starrer biopic Kesari. While Johar named the right actress, his promotion drive got the better of him as he shared the first look of Akshay from Kesari instead of his lead, Parineeti Chopra.

Johar however, was quick to notice his mistake and posted another tweet, this time with the right image.

But Twitter, true to its nature took the director’s slip for a wild ride as it posted memes on the glitch. Johar’s fame and immortal nature of tweets cemented the foundation for trolls. See them for yourself.

Some posted pictures of Parineeti from her movies, tagging her as Akshay while others tried bringing out similarities in different personalities by posting their pictures together.

Some of the creativity even spilled to photoshop by staging stars on each other’s pictures. A few others went for clever captioning.

Parineeti will feature in the film after her record breaking stint at the box office with Golmaal Again which crossed the Rs 200 crore mark. It went on to become one of the highest grossing films of 2017. Kesari is a biopic on Havaldar Ishar Singh, the military commander of 21 Sikh regiment, who fought in the Battle of Saragarhi. Parineeti will play Akshay’s wife in the film.

