Twitter takes Karan Johar for a wild troll ride over lead actress announcement for Kesari

Twitter is unforgiving when it comes to errors, typos and wrong image usage. It is unforgiving to the extent that it will use your slip to fuel humour, or in other terms, for trolls. This is the lesson Bollywood director Karan Johar learnt after he announced the lead of his upcoming Akshay Kumar starrer biopic Kesari. While Johar named the right actress, his promotion drive got the better of him as he shared the first look of Akshay from Kesari instead of his lead, Parineeti Chopra.

Johar however, was quick to notice his mistake and posted another tweet, this time with the right image.

Ok guys that was meant to be an image of #KESARI whilst announcing the lead actress of the film! Clearly Twitter is quick to Jump and attack! Apologies!!!!! This is to re announce the wonderfully talented @ParineetiChopra as lead cast of #KESARI pic.twitter.com/5IXYjjDcgy — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) January 10, 2018

But Twitter, true to its nature took the director’s slip for a wild ride as it posted memes on the glitch. Johar’s fame and immortal nature of tweets cemented the foundation for trolls. See them for yourself.

Leonardo Di Caprio in Titanic pic.twitter.com/yrtnK43nwJ — ankitk (@Kramu56) January 10, 2018

Some posted pictures of Parineeti from her movies, tagging her as Akshay while others tried bringing out similarities in different personalities by posting their pictures together.

Here is @akshaykumar 's stunning action pic from Ishaqzaade! pic.twitter.com/0sEThUvgAy — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) January 10, 2018

Akshay kumar biting Dhoni pic.twitter.com/IaQQdFlvHS — KETAN (@ketanpunekarrr) January 10, 2018

Here’s Akshay as a bride ..... first look pic.twitter.com/EtzzlZKxSh — ~max (@LostyMax) January 10, 2018

Some of the creativity even spilled to photoshop by staging stars on each other’s pictures. A few others went for clever captioning.

Shahrukh Khan in his trademark pose. pic.twitter.com/YVXqz95SqW — Raju Das | ৰাজু দাস (@rajudasonline) January 10, 2018

It's not your fault karan, even Arbaaz khan and Roger Federer are as identical as Akshay and Parineeti pic.twitter.com/BtB5N6DcwW — Nationalist Joker (@EkAkeleSbkoPele) January 10, 2018

Parineeti will feature in the film after her record breaking stint at the box office with Golmaal Again which crossed the Rs 200 crore mark. It went on to become one of the highest grossing films of 2017. Kesari is a biopic on Havaldar Ishar Singh, the military commander of 21 Sikh regiment, who fought in the Battle of Saragarhi. Parineeti will play Akshay’s wife in the film.