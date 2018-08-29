Udhayanidhi Stalin discreetly shoots for a horror thriller!

In this era where social media is a rage, some actors in Kollywood have completely shot for their films without the news about the project leaking out. While Siddharth did it successfully for his Jil Jung Juk, the most recent one to join the list is Vikram Prabhu’s 60 Vayadu Maaniram which releases this Friday.

And now, it looks like Udhaynidhi Stalin has tried to join the club. The actor is silently shooting for a horror thriller directed by KS Adhiyaman who is the man behind films such as Priyasakhi and Thoondil.

The shoot for this project is briskly progressing at a college in Chennai. While Anandhi plays the role of the ghost, the hunt for another heroine is also on. Imman is said to be the composer for this flick.

Udhaynidhi Stalin has already completed his portions for the emotional drama Kanne Kalaimaane where he pairs up with Tamannah. The film directed by Seenu Ramaswamy is in its final stages of post-production and will be seeing the light of the day soon. Apart from this, the actor will also be seen in Mysskin’s next action thriller for which Aditi Rao Hydari has been pinned as the female lead.