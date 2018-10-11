Ultimate Tour: Bryan Adams’ demands pale in comparison to Justin Bieber’s outrageous list

Canadian singer and songwriter Bryan Adams, globally known for his hit numbers like Please Forgive Me, Heaven and the evergreen Summer of ’69, is currently in India on a five day concert trip. This visit is part of his Ultimate Tour, in which he is performing in 66 cities across four continents. The country has been waiting a long time for an international artiste. When Justin Bieber was in the city in May last year for his concert, we witnessed some crazy madness. But this madness wasn’t just when he was performing. He drove the team handling him in the city crazy too. The 24-year-old made a bizarre list of demands when he visited Mumbai. But it looks like the organisers managing Bryan Adams won’t have any such concerns. We have exclusive details of the demands made by the 58-year old singer for this tour and you would be shocked to know that it pales in comparison to Justin’s.

Bryan Adams is a vegan, which means meat is a big no. In fact, there are strict orders that no meat, fish or turkey will be cooked in the kitchen or be made available in the catering or backstage area. Bryan has specially called in for a local chef to make local delicacies for him and he wants the chef to surprise him with their creative vegetarian menu. They can experiment all they want, but without the famed Indian spice. Bryan is a fan of fresh food and hence no pre-packed or food bag for him and his team. He loves broccoli and has placed special request for tandoori broccoli on the menu.

On to his coffee routine. Bryan is not much of a coffee person but wants the special dark roast Starbucks coffee in the morning followed by herbal tea during the day. The singer is known to binge on fresh fruits and his favourites are Blueberry, Blackberry, Raspberry and Pineapple. He also has called in for loads of fresh vegetables and a smoothie maker which will be with him during the tour.

As far as accommodation arrangements go, Bryan loves to be close to nature and hence has asked for simple room with not much amenities. He has however requested for a special place to perform yoga without trouble. His road travel too isn’t too complicated. Adams is ok with any Limousine and is not keen on too many security personnel around him as he wants to interact with fans as much as possible.

Bryan Adams’ demands could well go down in history among the least fussy for an international artiste of his stature. It could be because this isn’t Adams’ first trip to India. He is well accustomed to Indian hospitality and fandom.

While Bryan list looks standard for a star of his standing, we’ve forced to go back to the time when Justin Bieber drove his organisers up the hill with his demands. ‘A convoy of 10 luxury sedans and 2 Volvo buses’ is what Bieber asked for his 120-person-strong entourage. This was besides the private Rolls Royce for wanted for himself. He was given Z level security by the Maharashtra Police, in addition to his personal 8-member security detail.

Hang on there’s more. 10 containers were flown to India with the some bizarre stuff in it. A ping pong table, PlayStation, IO HAWK, sofa set, washing machine, refrigerator, upholstery, wardrobe cupboard and a massage table that would be used backstage were a few things that came with him. Arrangements for a Jacuzzi were made for Bieber’s personal use to unwind before he takes to the stage.

His staying arrangements though took the cake! Two 5-star hotels were reserved in their entirety for Bieber and his entourage. If that wasn’t already enough, his personal 1,000-square-foot suite was redesigned to appear more rustic. Phew!

We are more than sure that the team handling Bryan Adams is heaving a sigh of relief given that they don’t have to deal with Bieber-like tantrums with Adams.