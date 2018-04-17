Umesh Shukla created an all new fun street for Badumbaa

Bollywood goes overboard with its productions. Directors go to any length for their films. Be it shooting at exotic locations or finding the right props for the set, they do it all. For comedy drama 102 Not Out, a similar approach has been taken. For one specific song in the film, an entire street was recreated to get the feel of the song right.

Director Umesh Shukla said during an interview, "We wanted to create a lively set for 'Badumbaaa'. This song reflects the spirit of the film and their characters. So, we wanted to aim at creating a youthful and a vibrant atmosphere for this vivacious song.” The song shows its lead Amitabh Bachchan jazzing down a fun street in all glory. He is seen doing everything a 102-year-old should not do. In the song, he is trying to cheer up his grumpy 75-year old son with a quirky dance.

This is the first time Rishi Kapoor, who plays Bachchan’s son, has lent his voice in a feature film. An interesting fact about the song is that it has been sung by Amitabh too. While Amitabh has sung a number of tracks, Rishi Kapoor will be seen singing for the first time.

The movie has raised much interest with its quirky story line has put its fans on edge ever since its trailer release. The movie will hit theatres on May 4.