Unlike Priyanka Chopra, her beau Nick Jonas doesn't believe in hiding their engagement

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are madly in love. And while Priyanka may not be talking about it, her beau doesn't really believe in hiding their relationship. Recently, there were rumours that the two were engaged while they were in London to celebrate PeeCee's birthday. Reportedly, Nick shut down a Tiffany store in the city to get the perfect ring for his girl. Priyanka tried hard to hide the ring when she arrived at the Delhi airport last week but failed miserably as our cameras caught her removing it and placing it in her pocket. While Priyanka is being all secretive about the engagement, Nick doesn't have any such hang-ups. According to US Weekly, when a fan congratulated Nick about his engagement at his perfume launch event a couple of days back, he graciously said, “Thanks man!” That should settle it then. We now have a confirmation from Nick himself.

At the same event, Nick also spoke about having a family and said that he hopes it will happen soon. “[Having a family of my own] is the goal. It’s definitely something that I hope will happen. I am not sure of the exact timeline. But, I need to give my nieces cousins at some point.” In fact, Nick thinks he has been sufficiently trained to handle kids, thanks to his nieces. “The best part about being an uncle is that it’s like training wheels. You get to spend time with these young people and have some responsibility, which is nice,” he said. We hope Priyanka is listening.

Well, we are not surprised with Nick's admittance and Priyanka's denial. While celebs in Hollywood are open about their relationships, the same is not the case here in Bollywood. Stars are however increasingly leaning towards being more open about their relationships. Priyanka could possibly take a cue from Deepika and Ranveer who recently kissed each other at the airport!