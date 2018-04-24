Unseen Videos: Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan & Kartik Aaryan dancing with joy after their football match in Singapore

Bollywood takes its causes seriously. They go to great lengths to support their charities and sometimes even mix fun with it. For Bollywood’s boy brigade, football is the way out. The All Star Football club recently held a match in Singapore and the big smiles on the faces of the celebrities in attendance only prove their love for the game. Exclusive videos by in.com show the star showing off their football skills on field on Sunday, April 22.

Seen on field were Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor and several others. They diligently played the match mixing fun with their cause. The proceeds from the match will be forwarded to charitable organizations.

The match took place against Singapore’s Celebrity Sports Club. The aim was to win the Magic Bus Cup and the All Stars Football club raised the cup after their win against the home team. The ecstasy on winning the game is evident from the urgency with which they all greeted each other at the end.

On field were director Shoojit Sircar, model turned actor Dino Morea, Armaan Jain, actor Shabir Ahluwalia, Sachin Joshi, television actor Vivian Dsena, Aadar Jain, Rohan Shrestha, director Shashank Khaitan, Karan Mehra and Vaibhav Daga.

The team was photographed returning at the airport. The entire team was wearing the same jersey jacket. Looking all refreshed.

The friendly match saw the stars bring on their sportsmanship to the fullest.