image
  2. Entertainment
Uri: The Surgical Strike actor Navtej Hundal passes away, cause of death unknown

Entertainment

Uri: The Surgical Strike actor Navtej Hundal passes away, cause of death unknown

Navtej Hundal was last seen in the blockbuster hit Uri- The Surgical Strike starring Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam

back
Avantika HundalNavtej HundalTrending In PunjabUri: The Surgical Strike
nextKalank: Here's what Madhuri Dixit has to say on her jugalbandi with Alia Bhatt in the film

within