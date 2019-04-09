Uri: The Surgical Strike actor Navtej Hundal passes away, cause of death unknown

In Com Staff April 09 2019, 5.07 pm April 09 2019, 5.07 pm

Punjabi film & Hindi TV actress Avantika Hundal's father Navtej Hundal passed away on Monday evening. Late Navtej Hundal was also an actor who was last seen in the blockbuster hit Uri- The Surgical Strike. He was seen as the Home Minister in the film. The news of Navtej's demise was confirmed by Cine And TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA) on their official Twitter handle.

A graduate from National School of Drama, Navtej has worked in many Hindi and Punjabi films like Khalnayak, Diwa Bale Saari Raat, Tere Mere Sapne, to name a few. .His most famous role was playing a sidekick villain in Khalnayak. He had also worked in popular Hindi television serials including Tehkikaat.

He left behind his wife and two daughters. Besides being an actor, Navtej was also running an acting school. His daughter Avantika was last seen in the Jassie Gill-Karamjit Anmol starrer Punjabi movie Mr & Mrs 420 Returns. She is currently busy doing Hindi TV Series.

