Uriyadi 2 Teaser is intense and gripping, emphasising the importance of youth politics

The critical acclaim and the success of the socio-political drama, Uriyadi lead its director and actor Vijay Kumar to do the sequel. This second instalment became stronger with the backing of actor Suriya, who came forward to produce this film under his banner 2D Entertainment. The production house is known for delivering quality, content-driven films and have come up with yet another product in the form of Uriyadi 2. The songs and the teaser of the film were released earlier this morning in the presence of the cast and crew. It is time to check what the teaser has in store for us!

This 40 seconds teaser is intense and gripping and exhibits a great potential to connect with the audience. From the teaser, it looks like the film will talk about the importance of youngsters taking a plunge into politics and how that can bring about a change in democracy and society. The teaser also emphasises that it is important for one to safeguard his basic human rights from influential political bigwigs. With the Lok Sabha elections coming up next month, this film might act as a wake-up call for the audience to act wisely and vote for a perfect leader, instead of being influenced by money. What we can presume from the teaser is that Vijay Kumar and his friends get devastated due to a few tragic incidents that have some connection to the ruling politicians and, in turn, makes them decide to enter the political grounds. The stunt choreography was highly appreciated in the first part and it looks like the makers have concentrated even more for Uriyadi 2. The stunt moves in this teaser look raw and intriguing.

The nostalgic background music of Thathagida Thathagida Thathom adds so much force to the teaser. 96 sensation Govind Vasantha strikes with an intensely powerful score, completely different from his previous ventures. A renowned actor like Suriya deciding to bankroll a young team's work is noteworthy and he needs to be appreciated for the same. The makers are planning to release the film on April 5 and we can expect the official announcement very soon.