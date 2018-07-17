Urvashi Dholakia’s sultry pictures in a pool will make you sweat!

If you are an avid follower of Television, you would surely know who Urvashi Dholakia is?

Urvashi is best known for her role as Komolika (the most vicious vamp on Indian TV) in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Single mother, she has been a part of the industry for almost a decade and has stunned everyone with her gorgeous looks. She was last seen in Chandrakanta on Colors as Irawati, mother of Prince Virendra Vikram Singh and played the antagonist on the show.

The actress turned 39 recently but without a second thought, the yummy mummy is aging like a fine wine. Urvashi is currently off to Bali where she is having a gala time with friends and enjoying her vacation.

Soaking in the pool, Urvashi was seen wearing a red bikini which literally looked like a perfect way to say, that’s how to vacay in Bali. These pictures are a legit proof that age is just a number and Urvashi is slaying it like never before. Not only the red monokini, but her turquoise bikini picture also needs your attention.

What do you guys think about Urvashi’s bikini-clad avatar? We are surely drooling over the lady and how.