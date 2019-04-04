image
  2. Entertainment
Uyarndha Manithan: Amitabh Bachchan bows down to Sivaji Ganesan, calls him the ultimate iconic legend!

Entertainment

Uyarndha Manithan: Amitabh Bachchan bows down to Sivaji Ganesan, calls him the ultimate iconic legend!

Amitabh Bachchan is all to make his Tamil debut with Uyarndha Manithan.

back
Amitabh BachchanEntertainmentRajinikanthregionalSivaji GanesanTrending In SouthUyarndha Manithan
nextDhilluku Dhuddu 2 follows Viswasam and Petta in the Kollywood hit list this year

within