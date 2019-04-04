Uyarndha Manithan: Amitabh Bachchan bows down to Sivaji Ganesan, calls him the ultimate iconic legend!

Siddarthsrinivas April 04 2019, 9.10 am April 04 2019, 9.10 am

Amitabh Bachchan is an actor who has a solid share of fans all-round the globe. With his Tamil debut, Uyarndha Manithan, going on floors recently, all his fans from the south have gotten even more excited. The actor started shooting for the film from Sunday, along with SJ Suryah who plays the lead. At an hour past midnight, the star shared a couple of pictures from the shooting spot of the film. The wall behind him adorned a picture of late Sivaji Ganesan, one of Tamil cinema's most legendary actors. Amitabh too, addressed the same, calling Sivaji Ganesan the ultimate iconic legend of Tamil cinema.

The film, which is now being shot in Mumbai, has become bigger after the Baahubali star Ramya Krishnan made her way in as Amitabh's pair, playing the role of his wife. Twenty years ago, the two had worked together in the Hindi action comedy Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, and the very thought of seeing them on the same screen once again is something that sounds interesting.

On the first day of the shoot, actor SJ Suryah shared a picture from the sets, calling it the happiest moment of his life. “Thank you God, mom and dad for fulfilling a dream which I have never even dreamt of,” tweeted the actor.

Happiest moment of my life ... thank you God , mom, dad for fulfilling a dream which I have never even dreamt of .... 🙏 toThe evergreen superstar ⁦@SrBachchan ,⁩ sharing it with our super star ⁦@rajinikanth⁩ & Dir ⁦@ARMurugadoss⁩ pic.twitter.com/Dwpd2s2nJG — S J Suryah (@iam_SJSuryah) March 31, 2019

Uyarndha Manithan was officially announced in August 2018, to be made as a bilingual in both Tamil and Hindi. Superstar Rajinikanth had launched the title and the first look of the film then, with Suryah making it public through a grand launch. The actor then revealed that Amitabh had allocated a call sheet of 35 days for the film, even though the makers had asked for 40.