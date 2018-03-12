Valentine’s Day scares: Anushka Sharma and love at first fright

On the occasion of Valentine’s Day, Anushka Sharma is here to spread some ‘love’. She asks the daunting question in the third screamer of Pari, “Will you be her Valentine?” If this can’t send chills down your spine, well we have a list for your date night today, that probably should!

Friday The 13th

Anushka will ruin not only your Valentines with that eerie ‘I Love You’ but will play with blood this Holi as well. Other person who disapproves of his lovers is the killer in Friday The 13. So grab on to your honey’s arm while few teenagers get murdered.

Rosemary’s Baby

The film is deemed to be the most cursed hit movie ever made. Based on the novel by the same name by Ira Levin, a young man murders his pregnant lover. Ironically, the idea of this historic moment came in 1966 or 666, the ‘number of the beast’ also the time when everyone was asking ‘Is the God dead?’ According to half of the industry, the curse got spilled over after the film hit the theatres the very next year with mysterious deaths lining up except for Levin. Warning: Watch it at your own risk.

My Bloody Valentine

Produced at the time of other classics, Halloween and Friday The 13th. No other film can fit the bill other than this on Valentine’s. A lunatic stalker in a mining gear and an axe shot preys upon teenagers in love especially the sexually active ones. This Valentine’s own slasher will bring out the dark and twisted part of you, so watch your back!

Nekromantik 2

This sequel to the horror opus brings back a female lead in this romancing and having sex with a corpse. The film’s heterosexual pornography was banned, neglected and treated as a shocker. But if grisly things is your thing and your partner’s then just a head’s up- Monika has kept the genitals in the refrigerator.

The Loved Ones

When you muster up the courage to ask out the hot-shot of your high school for prom but he refuses, what is it you do? Kidnap him, hold your own prom and torture him to your heart’s content!! YAAAAHHH! Well Lola does the same and oh in what ways and with the help of her lunatic dad.