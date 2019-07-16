Rushabh Dhruv July 16 2019, 9.54 pm July 16 2019, 9.54 pm

Beauty lies in the eyes of the beholder is rightly said, but, at times, fashion also plays a major role adding to the already existing charisma. Having said that, South actress Tamannah Bhatia is one such diva who never fails to impress us with her fashionable looks. Right from walking the airport runway in athleisure attire to wearing something OTT at an awards show, the lady's style sense needs a bow. Recently, the actress collaborated for a fashion segment called Vanity Diaries. The shooting for the same happened a few weeks back and, for the occasion, Miss Bhatia went the floral way.

Tamannaah Bhatia, for the shot, was seen opting for a floral bell-sleeved pink summer dress, which she jazzed up with a white belt around her waist. Glossy pink pout, hair tied in a ponytail, subtle make-up, cute little baubles and grey pumps is how the diva finished her look. Stunning is the word!

Have a look at a few pictures of Tamannaah Bhatia and Lekha Gupta below:

The so-called milky beauty of South Indian showbiz, Tamannaah Bhatia, had entered the glamour world during her teens and has been a sensation since. Having started out in 2005, she has worked in over 60 movies in her career, including quite a number of cameo appearances. Not just this, at the peak, Miss Bhatia turned towards Bollywood with films like Himmatwala, Entertainment and Humshakals. On June 25, 2019, the actor shot for an episode of Vanity Diaries, where the full episode will be out soon. The show will air exclusively on in.com.

Till then you watch the promo: