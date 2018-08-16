Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma could have been BFFs but guess who played party pooper

Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma’s chemistry in the trailer of their to be released film Sui Dhaaga: Made in India received thumbs up from the masses. The two look adorable as Mauji and Mamta. But did you know that the two actors who are teaming up for the first time on the silver screen are not very good friends in real life? Well, they could have been, but they are not and it’s because of Ranbir Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor.

In a recent interview, talking about Varun, Anushka revealed a secret which we all were not aware of. “I started to really respect and like Varun when he did Badlapur, which was very early on in his career and he had just done Student of the Year.” That’s when Varun interrupted her by asking, “Before That?!”. To which Anushka explained, “Varun and me actually could have been the greatest friends in the history of film fraternity.”

So what happened? Anushka revealed, “There are two actors who stood between us and in the middle of our friendship. One is Ranbir Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor. They knew we would become friends and change cinema history. They spread rumours about us – that we didn’t like each other and all of that. They came in the path of our true friendship.”

But as they say, all’s well that ends well and despite the “rumors” we will get to see the two work together in a film and we are happy.

Talking about Sui Dhaaga, the film produced by Yash Raj Films and Maneesh Sharma and is directed by Sharat Katariya. The movie is slated to release on September 28 this year.