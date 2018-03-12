Varun Dhawan cycles for 10 hours in the heat for Sui Dhaaga in Chanderi

Outdoor shoots for most part of Bollywood seem like a fun affair but most often than not, they demand extreme sweat and grit to survive the long shoots. This was the case with actors Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma. The duo currently shooting for their upcoming film Sui Dhaaga are working extremely hard for their roles. Dhawan is said to have cycled for close to 10 hours to meet the director’s demands.

The picture stands testimony to the not so glamorous side to the lives of stars. Dressed down in simple clothes and shooting in the scorching sun of Chanderi in Madhya Pradesh, Dhawan and Sharma fans can only speculate the hard work they are putting in. While Sharma had the easier task of riding pillion, the sun breathing down their neck did not make it an easy task.

“People in the heartland use bicycles to commute. Varun and Anushka shot for over 10 hours on it in Chanderi. It’s already summer there and the Sun was beating down on them. By the end of the day, both were quite exhausted,” DNA quoted a source.

Pics from the sets released by production house Yash Raj Films have showed the duo in common man’s clothing with realistic make-up. Keeping it grounded seems to be very important to director Sharat Kataria. “From the characters’ looks to the costumes and elements, everything is relatable. This is extremely important for the makers as they draw to pull the audience into the film’s world,” added the source.