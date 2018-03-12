Varun Dhawan dreams on in the new October poster

Varun Dhawan will be back on the screen after Judwaa 2 in his most unlikely avatar sans the fierce glamour of his previous films. The actor all set for the release of his next film October by Shoojit Sircar revealed the first look from the film and he looks refreshing in the first poster. As he dreams on, the poster adds to dreamy momentum created by its teaser.
The posters show Dhawan lying underneath a tree with wild flowers in bloom around him. He has an unfazed dreamy look. The soft poster hints at October to be a film celebrating the smaller things in life. A slow motion teaser released during Valentine’s Day showed Dhawan standing under another bloom tree, while his debutant co-actor Banita Sandhu gazes out of her window. Dreaming with open eyes seems to be a common factor tying the posters and teaser.
#OctoberFirstLook. October will live with you forever.@ShoojitSircar @ronnielahiri @writeonj @BanitaSandhu pic.twitter.com/97kKhPzEPB— Varun DAN Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) March 9, 2018
#OCTOBER. Happy Valentine’s Day to @banita.sandhu and everyone. A @shoojitsircar film. Written by @juhic3 and produced by @ronnie.lahiri
Earlier, during an interview, Dhawan told IANS, "It feels amazing. We wrapped up the film in 38 days. October is more than a film to me. I don't want to say much about it, but this film has definitely impacted me so much as a human being. I think it has definitely changed me as a human being. Working with Shoojit da was my dream, which has been fulfilled now. After a long time, I have done something which is different." Even during the shoot, the actor had shared several snaps highlighting how the silence of the film and the surrounding has changed him.
If any one is visiting Manali. Please visit jungle junction cafe. You will get. A lovely cup of noodles and some chai and get to meet this amazing family who owns the cafe.i am the unofficial brand ambassador of this cafe. They didn’t ask but I wanna be because they super cool
October will see a April 13 release.