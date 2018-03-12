Varun Dhawan dreams on in the new October poster

Varun Dhawan will be back on the screen after Judwaa 2 in his most unlikely avatar sans the fierce glamour of his previous films. The actor all set for the release of his next film October by Shoojit Sircar revealed the first look from the film and he looks refreshing in the first poster. As he dreams on, the poster adds to dreamy momentum created by its teaser.

The posters show Dhawan lying underneath a tree with wild flowers in bloom around him. He has an unfazed dreamy look. The soft poster hints at October to be a film celebrating the smaller things in life. A slow motion teaser released during Valentine’s Day showed Dhawan standing under another bloom tree, while his debutant co-actor Banita Sandhu gazes out of her window. Dreaming with open eyes seems to be a common factor tying the posters and teaser.

Earlier, during an interview, Dhawan told IANS, "It feels amazing. We wrapped up the film in 38 days. October is more than a film to me. I don't want to say much about it, but this film has definitely impacted me so much as a human being. I think it has definitely changed me as a human being. Working with Shoojit da was my dream, which has been fulfilled now. After a long time, I have done something which is different." Even during the shoot, the actor had shared several snaps highlighting how the silence of the film and the surrounding has changed him.

October will see a April 13 release.