Varun Dhawan gets a mischievous birthday wish from John Abraham

First published: April 24, 2018 06:44 PM IST | Updated: April 24, 2018 06:44 PM IST | Author: Sharanya Munsi

Birthdays in Bollywood are special days when stars shower their wishes on the birthday boy or girl. Today as Judwaa 2 star Varun Dhawan turns 31, stars have been sharing their special wishes for him and they are more than just adorable. When they are shared on social media, the personalization of these messages add a giggle or two for fans of the stars as well. John Abraham wishing Dhawan on his birthday turned out to be just that. The wish even shared a juicy detail of the friendship the two actors share.

John sent his best wishes to Varun with a mischievous message. The actor mentioned that he has seen the heart throb in his birthday suit, possibly inviting the envy of thousand females. The two are seen eating out of a bowl while wearing nothing but just white towels. The drool worthy image even flashes their muscles and grin.

This birthday was a working birthday for the star but on social media it turned out to be a rather embarrassing one. Along with John, Varun’s October director Shoojit Sircar joined in on the wishing while sharing an embarrassing picture of him covered in blanket while looking sleep deprived.

His Sui Dhaaga co-actor Anushka Sharma did not take the embarrassing road to wish Varun but she did share a new picture from the film where the two are in their character clothes looking absolute simpletons. Other stars also joining in on the wishing but with more subtle messages.

For this hit churning star, we wish him a Happy Birthday!

