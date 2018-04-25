Varun Dhawan gets a mischievous birthday wish from John Abraham

Birthdays in Bollywood are special days when stars shower their wishes on the birthday boy or girl. Today as Judwaa 2 star Varun Dhawan turns 31, stars have been sharing their special wishes for him and they are more than just adorable. When they are shared on social media, the personalization of these messages add a giggle or two for fans of the stars as well. John Abraham wishing Dhawan on his birthday turned out to be just that. The wish even shared a juicy detail of the friendship the two actors share.

Happy Birthday!! @Varun_dvn. I am one of the few who has seen you in your Birthday Suit :) pic.twitter.com/4ObZ0PHTMr — John Abraham (@TheJohnAbraham) April 24, 2018

John sent his best wishes to Varun with a mischievous message. The actor mentioned that he has seen the heart throb in his birthday suit, possibly inviting the envy of thousand females. The two are seen eating out of a bowl while wearing nothing but just white towels. The drool worthy image even flashes their muscles and grin.

Happy Birthday @Varun_dvn . No matter what happens keep your innocence alive. pic.twitter.com/CMrIB1knGe — Shoojit Sircar (@ShoojitSircar) April 24, 2018

This birthday was a working birthday for the star but on social media it turned out to be a rather embarrassing one. Along with John, Varun’s October director Shoojit Sircar joined in on the wishing while sharing an embarrassing picture of him covered in blanket while looking sleep deprived.

Happy birthday to the amazing co-star @Varun_dvn... Always a joy to be around, always cracks me up and is an absolute pleasure to work with. हैप्पी बर्थडे सबके प्यारे मौजी 🌟 pic.twitter.com/T9wHwzQ46C — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) April 24, 2018

His Sui Dhaaga co-actor Anushka Sharma did not take the embarrassing road to wish Varun but she did share a new picture from the film where the two are in their character clothes looking absolute simpletons. Other stars also joining in on the wishing but with more subtle messages.

Happy Birthday @varun_dvn ! Love and good wishes for your upcoming movies and a successful future ahead 😁😁😁😍😍🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗 — Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) April 24, 2018

Happy birthday @Varun_dvn ! Wish you the best. Always. All my love . — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) April 24, 2018

Happy Birthday, @Varun_dvn!!! I am sure you are having a great birthday already with all the love that #October has received!! May you have an even more successful year ahead! Lots of love! — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) April 24, 2018

Happy bday @Varun_dvn. Keep your endearing self alive. Both in real and on celluloid. May this be your year! ♥️ — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) April 24, 2018

For this hit churning star, we wish him a Happy Birthday!