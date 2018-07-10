Varun Dhawan mourns Dr. Haathi aka Kavi Kumar Azaad's death, calls him the sweetest of all

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fans were in a state of shock when the news of Dr. Haathi aka Kavi Kumar Azaad passing away made it to the headlines yesterday. He suffered a major cardiac arrest and breathed his last. Everyone has gone numb with this bit of news including the team of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

An ardent fan of this show would know how jolly and fun loving his character of Dr. Haathi was. Among the mourners is Bollywood star Varun Dhawan who had appeared on the show to promote his films quite a few times. He shared a picture of him posing with Dr. Haathi and stated that he was one sweet soul.

Indeed, Dr. Haathi will be missed by all.

Mandar Chandwadkar, who essays the role of Bhide in the comedy series, quoted to Spotboye and said, "It’s such a shocking news. This morning we all were supposed to shoot for a sequence together at Filmcity. But then we came to know he is unwell so we decided to let him rest and go ahead with the scene without him. I will only say he completed all his work before leaving us. This was a fresh scene which we were supposed to shoot (crying). He didn’t leave anything incomplete. He was such a happy go lucky man. I still can’t believe that he is not with us. We used to sit together, eat together. As soon as he used to come, even before greeting us with a good morning, he used to ask, ‘Tiffin men kya laya hai?’ He was a foodie in real life also. He is irreplaceable. Sahi maayane mein Azad ho gaya. I am sorry, I have to keep the phone, I can’t talk any more."

Rest in peace Dr. Haathi.