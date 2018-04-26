Varun Dhawan readies for the biggest dance film but it’s not another ABCD

October actor Varun Dhawan in his six year long career in Bollywood was known as a great entertainer. It was only recently that the actor proved his mettle in acting and fans as well as critics can’t get enough of this side to him. But the actor is far from giving up his entertainer image. His recent confirmation of starring opposite Katrina Kaif in a big budget dance film goes to show he is not yet slowing down despite his increasing list of hits. But there are a few reasons why he may not be carrying on the ABCD 2 success in this new dance film.

ABCD 2 where Dhawan starred opposite Shraddha Kapoor falls under Dhawan’s hit category but the untitled film will not carry on the franchise. The producers have instead chosen to ditch the hit franchise and go solo as this time it has bigger stars as lead. Varun is now a five star rated actor and Katrina’s last film Tiger Zinda Hai was a huge hit. It is thus justified that the makers want to break away from the ABCD franchise and establish a new one. This even explains the use of #biggestdancefilm.

The yet to be titled film will be directed by choreographer turned director Remo D’souza. We imagine that the ‘biggest’ tag to the film could well be due to speculations of the film being shot in 4DX format which can incorporate environmental effects into motion picture. Varun is reportedly shooting for the film after finishing his ongoing Kalank shoot. The movie may hit the floors in January before which Varun will undergo rigorous training in dancing.