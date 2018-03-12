Varun Dhawan sharpens his kite flying skills on the sets of Sui Dhaaga

Varun Dhawan seems to be truly diversifying himself as an actor. After acing a masala film like Judwaa 2 followed by an intense role for Shoojit Sircar’s October, he is back with yet another introspective role in Sui Dhaaga. The movie where he plays a corner side tailor seems to make him don different acts. In the latest video shared from the sets, Dhawan is seen flying a kite.

He seems have been able to get his kite up on the sky as he says on the video that this is ‘almost’ his first time doing the act. Like any kid feeling pride on the success of being able to flag off his kite, Dhawan too tell his cinematographer Anil Mehta to look up in the sky as he tactfully maneuvers it.

Dressed in a simple man’s costume, Dhawan looks every bit a middle class Sharma with a red vermillion tika and holy red thread wound around his wrist. He seems to have greatly distanced his glamorous side for this non-glamorous role.

The first look released by the film had shown him learning the ropes of a sewing machine. His co-star Anushka Sharma too had to join him at the workshop as the film centers around their lives as tailors.

As more and more images get shared from the film, Sui Dhaaga is fast becoming an anticipated film of the year.