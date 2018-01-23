Varun Dhawan shows the way around papparazzi to debutant Banita Sandhu

Varun Dhawan quickly climbed Bollywood's ladder of success from a newbie to the Rs 100 crore club. He is now showing the way to his co-stars.

Was spotted having a team dinner with the cast and crew of October including director Shoojit Sircar and leading lady Banita Sandhu.

For the debut actress, Dhawan held a special protective arm around Sandhu as paparazzi swarmed them for a picture.

Dhawan showed her the way as this was their first informal hangout in public.

He escorted her safely to her car leaving no stone unturned in his attempt to keep his co-star safe.