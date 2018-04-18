Varun Dhawan talks about receiving a five star for the first time in his career

Shoojit Sircar directed October has once again brought to screen the well-known warmness of the director. The film widely appreciated by critics and audience alike, has introduced its lead Varun Dhawan to a different genre of films altogether. In an exclusive interview with In.com, the star went on to say just how much things were different with October.

October marks the first time the actor has got a five star for a film critically. He shared how it was a new phenomenon for him altogether, “My dad was pretty much shocked. He was like Lali see this.” This was not just a first for him but for his producer family too, “When we saw five star, at least in the Dhawan household, it was a first time.”

Varun may be relatively new in Bollywood but that does not mean he does not understand the metrics of trade, critics and audience when it comes to films. He understands the difference between masala films and somber artistic ones, “When you make a masala film, the trade is like this is my son, critics will be like screw you guys and the audience is like no this is fun lets watch it. When you do something different more arty, then the critics is like this is my son, trade is like screw you guys and for the audience, a few of them will support it.”

October despite having a depressing opening weekend has paced up at the box office. Even Varun admitted that the movie has made as much as Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania giving a profit margin. However, the trade success of the film still did not make the actor say if he took a pay cut for the film.

On his current project Sui Dhaaga opposite Anushka Sharma, the actor could only gush about how it is a power packed film, “It is a wild film about our country and Made In India. It is a full on film. It is an India wala film.”

The risk taken by Dhawan seems to have paid off for now as he has been booked till 2020. For this vibrant, actor we cant wait to see him explore his roles further.