Veere Di Wedding to serve a chick flick with a difference

The much awaited trailer of Veere Di Wedding is finally here. After months of speculation and social media titillations served by its leads Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shiksha Talsania, the trailer delivers the story of a slang-flinging-desi-privileged-sisterhood. Each one in the group is fighting a battle to conform to societal framed relationships. But the fight to see the film beyond being another chick flick, as is advised by the makers, may have to be fought by the audience alone.

After a brief introduction of the characters, the trailer takes off when Kareena or rhetorically named Kalindi Puri is proposed but her reaction tries to be non-cliched when it she runs to the washroom instead of saying a teary eyed yes. Soman tries to come across as the sane person in the group but that again is broken with a rather public slang filled rage exchange with her boyfriend.

Fashion runs high in the film as is expected from any Sonam-Rhea outing. The pretty clothes apart, the sangeet princess dress for Kareena takes the cake for its outrageous creation and of course the funny moment when Kareena and her fiancée tumble down a moon, while on stage.

Veere Di Wedding tries to introduce the Indian audience to a new genre of chick flicks. The one where it is not all set in pink and the leads are foul mouthed ladies who dishes out sarcasm with each dialogue. The trailer tries hard to separate itself from the usual talks of romance with outright sex talks and putting a woman’s sexual cravings on display. It is safe to say that this film will be far removed from all ‘sanskari norms’ with Kareena breaking off her marriage to the perfect guy, Shiksha eloping to get married and Swara Bhaskar playing an about-to-get-divorced woman with a drinking problem and Sonam grieving about not getting married. But then again sentiments creep in and the sop drama is well on display in the trailer putting us back on track on how the movie may eventually turn out to be a chick flick. The biggest giveaway to the ‘not a chick flick’ tag is the fact that the movie revolves around the relationships of the four and little else. A note to director Shashanka Ghosh, when not expecting a chick flick, the audience actually likes to look beyond relationship troubles.

Veere Di Wedding may try hard to not be a chick flick but the real fun of the movie lies in it being just that. Needless to say, the anecdotes served through the film will make for a fun watch as can be deciphered from the trailer. The movie hits theatres on June 1.