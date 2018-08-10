Venom is deadly, so why does Sony want to tone it down?

Venom may be vicious but it seems like he won’t be R-rated at all. While the upcoming Marvel film was touted to be one of the most violent ones from the studio, a report on Variety begs to differ. The report states that Sony feels Venom should “push the limits” of PG-13 and it is quite ‘unlikely’ that the film will be R-rated.

Venom’s trailer had raised expectations of the film being a gory affair thanks to a scene where the symbiote powered Eddie Brock is seen ripping off a man’s head. The move to keep the rating threshold at PG-13, is seems to be a way to get past the censors as Marvel might want the film to be family friendly.

But the question is, can Marvel cash in on Venom with the makers getting a PG-13 rating? After all, Venom is portrayed in the comics as a character synonymous with cuss words, nudity and lots of violence. Keeping that in mind, the film needs to have a lot in it to get Marvel’s fans hooked to it.

Venom is being directed by Zombieland’s Ruben Fleischer. Speaking about the character, Tom Hardy was quoted by Digital Spy, saying: "It's like acting out mental illness in some aspects, of which I have a fair understanding, having had a certain amount of mental health problems of my own, which are relevant, being an addict. So I might as well f**king use it."

The film releases on 5th October, 2018, and is produced by Colombia Pictures in association with Marvel. Venom stars Tom Hardy in the titular role of Venom, along with Michelle Williams, Reid Scott, Scott Haze and Riz Ahmed.