VIDEO: Divya Agarwal’s checklist to enter Bigg Boss 12 is not to be missed!

Any struggling television star would love to be part of the most controversial reality show of all time, Bigg Boss. Reason? It gives the actor the much-needed recognition, limelight, moolah and of course fame. And looks like Priyank Sharma’s ex-girlfriend, Divya Agarwal is very much keen to enter the BB house.

Bigg Boss 12 is supposed to ring in early this year and the casting is on in full swing. It is a season of jodis and some of the names that are doing the rounds are Srishty Rode and Manish Naggdev, Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim, Rithvik Dhanjani and Asha Negi among others. However, all of them have denied doing the show. But it’s Divya Aggarwal who really wants to be part of the latest season. In an interview, she expressed her opinion on wanting to be a part of the show. She said that she would like people to see her true personality. Wait, that’s not all.

The most interesting part was when she was asked about whom she would like to take as a partner, she revealed that she would love to step in the house with Varun Sood or Baseer Ali.

For the uninitiated, it was last year, the show saw a flood of tears when Divya entered to meet her ex-beau Priyank inside the house. But it was not just a meet between the couple, as the lady called it quits with him on the national TV. This basically happened due to Priyank’s alleged proximity to Benafsha Soonawalla, who was said to be dating Varun at that time and not acknowledging their relationship.

Divya might be interested in Bigg Boss, but do the makers feel the same too? Only time will tell and so will we.